Day two of the Pink Ball Test between India and Australia at the Metricon Stadium is turning out to be quite interesting. The day began with Smriti Mandhana slamming her debut century and then it was it Punam Raut who supported the Indian opener. But soon Mandhana made her way to the pavilion after scoring 127 runs. At one point in time, it looked like Punam Raut will also reach the 50-run mark. But no! Punam Raut walked off the ground after being adjudged as not out by the umpires. Aakash Chopra, Anjum Chopra, ICC & Other Netizens Hail Smriti Mandhana for Scoring Maiden Century During Pink Ball Test Match Against Australia (Check Reactions). 

This act evoked reactions from all quarters. While a few of them hailed her for her honesty, the others said that Raut shouldn't have walked away in this fashion and that too is she was adjudged as not out by the umpires. Raut made her way to the pavilion on a score of 36 runs. The Indian batter was lured to play a defensive shot which apparently was brushed the edge of the bat. With no DRS, the home team was forced to rely on the decision of the umpires. But Punam walked away to the pavilion. Here's the video of the incident and the tweets below.

At the time of going online, India had lost five wickets on the score of 276 runs. Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia were batting on the score of 12 and 0 runs respectively.

