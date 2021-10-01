Day two of the Pink Ball Test between India and Australia at the Metricon Stadium is turning out to be quite interesting. The day began with Smriti Mandhana slamming her debut century and then it was it Punam Raut who supported the Indian opener. But soon Mandhana made her way to the pavilion after scoring 127 runs. At one point in time, it looked like Punam Raut will also reach the 50-run mark. But no! Punam Raut walked off the ground after being adjudged as not out by the umpires. Aakash Chopra, Anjum Chopra, ICC & Other Netizens Hail Smriti Mandhana for Scoring Maiden Century During Pink Ball Test Match Against Australia (Check Reactions).

This act evoked reactions from all quarters. While a few of them hailed her for her honesty, the others said that Raut shouldn't have walked away in this fashion and that too is she was adjudged as not out by the umpires. Raut made her way to the pavilion on a score of 36 runs. The Indian batter was lured to play a defensive shot which apparently was brushed the edge of the bat. With no DRS, the home team was forced to rely on the decision of the umpires. But Punam walked away to the pavilion. Here's the video of the incident and the tweets below.

Video:

Reactions:

Wow! Fair play to Punam Raut. This was her only opportunity on the tour and she walks. Not sure how many other players would have made that decision with their place hanging in the balance... #AUSvIND #Respect #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/wQxsXtakYB — Ananya Upendran (@a_upendran11) October 1, 2021

Another one:

Kudos to Punam Raut. Will be divisive no doubt. But if you are a walker, you walk all the time. Not just when it’s easy or when you think there’s no chance you can get away with it. Won’t make everyone happy but Raut should sleep easy after sticking to what she values. #AUSvIND https://t.co/jxGgkwdV07 — Frances Mackay (@FrankieMac71) October 1, 2021

Cricket is a team game:

There is a very good chance that the Indian team can collapse under lights against the 2nd new ball! No this isn't about Punam Raut's values. Cricket is a team game. No individual has the right to jeopardize a team win at the altar of their individual milestones or ethics. — Bubba Gump Shrimp Company (@wildcardgyan) October 1, 2021

True sportsmen spirit:

At the time of going online, India had lost five wickets on the score of 276 runs. Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia were batting on the score of 12 and 0 runs respectively.

