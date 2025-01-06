India have recently lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia. They have lost three Test matches in the five-match series and got defeated by a margin of 3-1. This is their first series defeat in Australia since 2015. There has been introspection on the results of the series and there has been suggestions that the Team India cricketers need to play the domestic cricket competitions in India. Earlier, except Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, rest of Indian cricketer participated in the Duleep Trophy 2024. But clearly it was not enough as they seem to need more red-ball practice. They still have the second leg of Ranji Trophy 2024-25, which is all set to commence from January 23. Will Rohit Sharma Play in Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Know Possibility of Indian Test Captain Making it to Mumbai Playing XI.

In the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy. it was announced that the competition will be hosted in a two-legged format. The first leg ended mid-November, after which the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 was played and the Vijay Hazare Trophy is currently ongoing. The Ranji Trophy will resume once again after the end of the VHT 2024-25 and continue with its remaining two rounds and the knockouts. The Indian cricketers who will not play in the limited over series against England and in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, can play in the remaining two rounds. Fans can get the schedule of the remainder of the Ranji Trophy here. Will Virat Kohli Play in Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Know Possibility of Star India Batsman Making it to Delhi Playing XI.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Second Leg Schedule

Date Round Group Match Timing (In IST) January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group A Maharashtra vs Baroda 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group A Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group A Meghalaya vs Odisha 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group A Tripura vs Services 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group B Gujarat vs Uttarakhand 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group B Hyderabad vs Himachal Pradesh 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group B Puducherry vs Andhra 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group B Rajasthan vs Vidarbha 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group C Karnataka vs Punjab 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group C Bengal vs Haryana 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group C Bihar vs Uttar Pradesh 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group C Kerala vs Madhya Pradesh 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group D Assam vs Railways 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group D Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group D Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh 9:30 AM January 23, 2025 League Stage Elite Group D Saurashtra vs Delhi 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group A Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group A Maharashtra vs Tripura 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group A Mumbai vs Meghalaya 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group A Odisha vs Services 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group B Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group B Vidarbha vs Hyderabad 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group B Puducherry vs Uttarakhand 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group B Andhra vs Rajasthan 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group C Karnataka vs Haryana 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group C Bengal vs Punjab 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group C Kerala vs Bihar 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group C Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group D Saurashtra vs Assam 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group D Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group D Railways vs Delhi 9:30 AM January 30, 2025 League Stage Elite Group D Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu 9:30 AM February 08, 2025 Quarterfinal TBD TBA February 08, 2025 Quarterfinal TBD TBA February 08, 2025 Quarterfinal TBD TBA February 08, 2025 Quarterfinal TBD TBA February 17, 2025 Semifinal TBD TBA February 17, 2025 Semifinal TBD TBA February 26, 2025 Final TBD TBA

The second leg of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will extend from January 23 to February 26 before preparations for the IPL 2025 will begin. Amidst that, Team India will play a T20I series from January 22 to February 2. So there is an opportunity for the Team India cricketers to play at least one Ranji Trophy match while some can play two or more if they are not in the ODI squad or the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Mumbai are currently the defending champions of Ranji Trophy.

