India national cricket team stalwart Virat Kohli has seen a huge downfall in his Test career. The invincible force in India's batting lineup has been struggling to score runs. Since the retirement of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli has carried the baton of Indian cricket in all three formats. Although the 36-year-old retired from the T20Is after winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the star batter has continued to struggle in the longest format.

In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Kohli played nine innings, and out of these, he was dismissed eight times in a similar pattern—caught behind or in the slip cordon by the Australian bowlers. This dismissal pattern has resulted in Kohli getting frustrated each time. Kohli only notched up a century during the opening Test in Perth and played a fighting knock of 36 runs during the fourth Test in Melbourne. Apart from these two knocks, it was a series to forget for the India great batter, who had a stunning Test record in Australia before this series.

Will Virat Kohli Play in Ranji Trophy 2024-25?

Many cricket pundits have suggested Virat Kohli play matches in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 for Delhi. Few domestic matches would help the 36-year-old to work on his technique and his repeated failure against the outside off-stump deliveries. Cricket pundits' statements come after Kohli's repeated failures in Test cricket in recent years.

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will resume on January 23, and Kohli's state team, Delhi, has two matches in the ongoing elite domestic tournament. Delhi will lock horns against Saurashtra on January 23 and will play their final elite group D match against Railways, starting from January 30. It is to be noted that Virat Kohli was named in the 84-member Delhi probables list alongside Rishabh Pant for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament.

However, it has been reported that Kohli might skip Delhi's fixture against Saurashtra and Railways as there is a three-match ODI series against England, starting from February 6. Kohli might also prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting on February 19.

