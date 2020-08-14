Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has an important message for the youth of today after Mumbai born cricketer Karan Tiwari died by suicide at the age of 25 on Monday (August 11, 2020). Tiwari was known as ‘Mumbai’s Dale Steyn’ as his bowling action and physique resembled the South African speedster. One of Tiwari’s closest friend revealed that the pacer was under severe depression over his professional career. Karan Tiwari 'Mumbai’s Dale Steyn' Dies by Suicide, Was Reportedly Depressed After Not Getting IPL 2020 Contract.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Tiwari was depressed after nor receiving an IPL contract following the 2020 Player Auction in December. Following the incident, Ravi Ashwin sent out a strong message to everyone as he said that ‘rejection is a part of life’ and today’s youth must learn to accept it.

‘The demise of the Mumbai based cricketer is such a reality check, he decided to end his life because he couldn’t take rejection. The future lies with the youth of today and they must be taught to accept rejection as a part of the journey called life.’ The 33-year-old wrote on his twitter handle.

‘People who are going after success in cricket or any other field for that matter, must be shown different career options all through their school and college life.’ The Indian spin bowler added.

People who are going after success in cricket or any other field for that matter, must be shown different career options all through their school and college life. #lifeisajourney — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 14, 2020

According to some reports, Karan had informed his friend from Udaipur about the decision. ‘Karan called his best friend in Udaipur to inform him that he is going to commit suicide. He was depressed after not getting a chance to play in the IPL. His friend informed Karan’s sister who lives in the same city. His sister called his mother, but by then, it was too late. Karan was declared dead before reaching the hospital’ a police source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

