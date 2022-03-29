Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against each other in match 6 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 29, 2022 (Tuesday) as both the teams aim for maximum points from the encounter. So ahead of the match, we take a look at RCB vs KKR head-to-head, likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. RCB vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

The teams made contrasting starts to their IPL 2022 campaign but will have hopes of taking maximum points from the encounter. KKR were brilliant in their season opener as they dominated defending champions CSK. Meanwhile, RCB will be disappointed with the outcome of their game as they were unable to defend a 200+ score. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Delhi Capitals on Top, Gujarat Titans Open Winning Account.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

The teams have faced each other on 29 occasions in IPL. KKR have the better head-to-head record with 16 wins while RCB have registered 13 victories against the opponents.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 6 Key Players

Faf du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj will be the key players for RCB while Venkatesh Iyer and Umesh Yadav will have a huge role to play for KKR

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 6 Mini Battles

In the RCB vs KKR game, Umesh Yadav vs Faf du Plessis will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Mohammed Siraj vs Venkatesh Iyer.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 6 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 6 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs KKR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 6 Likely Playing XIs

RCB Likely Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

KKR Likely Playing 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee.

