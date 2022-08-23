Rohit Sharma is the full-time captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team. He was handed the duty of leading the Men in Blue in all three formats- Test, ODI and T20I after former skipper Virat Kohli stepped down from the responsibilities of leading the team in the limited-over cricket. Sharma started his captaincy career as full-time skipper on November 17, 2021 against New Zealand in a T20I series and comfortably won and proved that the selectors weren't wrong in choosing him as a skipper. Meanwhile, his real test is about to start as India are slated to face Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022. The clash is scheduled to be held on August 28 (Sunday) in UAE. Ahead of the 'El Classico' of cricket, let's have a look at how Rohit Sharma has fared as a captain against Pakistan so far. Asia Cup 2022: Indian Cricket Team is Undefeated in Last Two Editions of the Continental Tournament

Check Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Record Against Pakistan:

Date Match Winning Team Result Venue September 19, 2018 Asia Cup (ODI) India Won by 8 wickets Dubai International Cricket Stadium September 23, 2018 Asia Cup (ODI) India Won by 9 wickets Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Sharma is unbeaten so far as a captain against Pakistan. After taking charge of an Indian cricket team that faced an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against archrivals Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, the 35-year-old right-handed batter has been on a memorable cricket journey as a captain, having won 26 times out of 31 T20Is and claiming 11 victories in 13 ODIs. In the 50-over cricket, Sharma has led India to massive wins twice against Pakistan. In T20 format, the Mumbai Indians captain has never led Men in Blue so far against Babar Azam's boys. With him being unbeaten, he would aim for a hat-trick of wins when India face Pakistan on August 28 in Asia Cup 2022.

