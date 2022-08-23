Rohit Sharma is the full-time captain of the Indian Men's Cricket Team. He was handed the duty of leading the Men in Blue in all three formats- Test, ODI and T20I after former skipper Virat Kohli stepped down from the responsibilities of leading the team in the limited-over cricket. Sharma started his captaincy career as full-time skipper on November 17, 2021 against New Zealand in a T20I series and comfortably won and proved that the selectors weren't wrong in choosing him as a skipper. Meanwhile, his real test is about to start as India are slated to face Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022. The clash is scheduled to be held on August 28 (Sunday) in UAE. Ahead of the 'El Classico' of cricket, let's have a look at how Rohit Sharma has fared as a captain against Pakistan so far. Asia Cup 2022: Indian Cricket Team is Undefeated in Last Two Editions of the Continental Tournament
Check Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Record Against Pakistan:
|Date
|Match
|Winning Team
|Result
|Venue
|September 19, 2018
|Asia Cup (ODI)
|India
|Won by 8 wickets
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|September 23, 2018
|Asia Cup (ODI)
|India
|Won by 9 wickets
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).