Rohit Sharma Cheers for Harmanpreet Kaur & Team Ahead of ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2020, Shares a Commercial by Star Sports (Watch Video)

Harmanpeet Kaur (Photo Cresits: Getty)

The ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 is just a few days away. The mega-tournament will be hosted in Australia and will begin from February 21 2020. Ahead of the mega event, India’s star opener Rohit Sharma shared the new commercial by Star Sports on his official page. He also urged the fans to cheer for the Women in Blue. Talking about the Indian women’s team, Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team and Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Trophy Unveiled by Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor in Melbourne, Have a Look.

The advertisement, it starts off with a boy ailing with fever and the doctor saying he won’t be able to play. His sister who stands nearby offers to step into his shoes and her father agrees. Further, when she appears for the match, the ball hits her but she does not give up and script history breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record. The advertisement surely gives you goosebumps. Check out the ad and Rohit Sharma’s tweet below:

It’s time for ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup and there’s no stopping the Women in Blue, as they #TakeOnTheWorld. Kyunki naam wahi karte hain jo koi mauka nahi chhodte! Cheer for Team India, and watch them LIVE starting 21st Feb, on Star Sports. pic.twitter.com/jbxjDq3EvK — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 13, 2020

Recently the India cricket team faced Australia but the hosts walked away with a win by 11 runs. The Indian team will also play a couple of warmup games before locking horns with Australia. The first practice match will be held against Pakistan on February 16, 2020, and then against West Indies on February 18.