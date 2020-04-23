MS Dhoni Pips Rohit Sharma to Become the Best IPL Captain, CSK Skipper Named as the GOAT!

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma run closely when it comes to who among the two is a better captain. The fans have a divided opinion on who on the two is a better captain. The fans of the respective franchisee have their favourites and there’s always a tug of war between Rohit and MS Dhoni. Now according to the recent survey by Star Sports, they had asked a question on who is the best captain. The choices had names like Gautam Gambhir (KKR), Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers), Shane Warner (Rajasthan Royals), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians). While one may think that it was not an easy choice to make, the fans at least in this pole made their choices. The fans had to make their pick between the two and it was MS Dhoni who walked away with the crown by beating Rohit massively. MS Dhoni Busy With iPad, Wife Sakshi Forced to Bite His Feet to Grab Some Attention From Her ‘Mr Sweetie!’ (See Pic).

Yes! You read it right, MS Dhoni bagged 60.11 per cent votes and was named the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time). Rohit Sharma who led Mumbai Indians to win four titles was pipped by CSK captain with massive numbers. Whereas, Chennai Super Kings have won three titles. Last year, during IPL 2019 the two teams played an epic final in Hyderabad, wherein Rohit's men went on to win the game by just one run.

This is not the first time that MS Dhoni has been picked over Rohit Sharma. in fact, India's former pace bowler Ashish Nehra also picked MS Dhoni has his favourite captain. Nehra further justified his choice by saying that, he has never played under Rohit Sharma. “My pick for the greatest captain is MS Dhoni, under whose captaincy I have played the maximum, be it for the national team or in the IPL. I haven’t played under Rohit, so I choose Dhoni," said Nehra. Coming back to the poll, we are sure that this has brought a smile on the fans of CSK followers.