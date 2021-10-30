South Africa and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns with each other at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Despite Wainadu Hasaranga's hat-trick, the South African team walked away with the stunning win as the match went down the live wire. In the end, it was South Africa who walked away with a 4 wicket win. It was Kagiso Rabada and David Miller who were party spoilers for Sri Lanka as they chipped with important runs when the team needed the most. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the stat highlights of the game but before that let's have a look at how the game panned out for both sides. SA vs SL Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25.

After winning the toss, South Africa decided to bowl first. In the third over itself, South Africa started losing wickets. Kusal Parera was the first one. Charith Asalanka (21) was the next one to go. Bhaunuka Rajapaksa,Avisha Fernando, Wanaidu Hasaranga followed without contributing much. Rest chipped in with single digits. Pathum Nissaka was the highest contributor with 72 runs. With this, South Africa only needed 143 runs to win the match.

Even with South Africa, the top-order disappointed the team. But Temba Bavuma was the one who stood tall and scored 46 runs amid the chaos. Aiden Markram and David Miller contributed as much as they could. Kagiso Rabada's cameo of 13 from 7 also ushered the team towards a win. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the game.

#This is South Africa's 11th win over Sri Lanka.

#In 17 T20Is Tabraiz Shamsi (32) has taken the most wickets in A calendar Year In T20Is

#Wanindu Hasaranga became the Third Player To Take A Hat-Trick in T20I World Cups

#This was Wandindu Hasaranga's second career hat-trick Pathum Nissanka scored His 2nd T20I fifty

Now, with this, South Africa won their second game in the T20 World Cup 2021 group stage. They are placed on number three of the Group 1 points table. Sri Lanka is placed on number four.

