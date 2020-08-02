On the occasion of Friendship Day 2020, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar went down memory lane and shared a picture from his childhood days. In the snap, the stalwart can be seen posing with his friend's group in a park. Tendulkar also highlighted the significance of friends in an individual’s life. The 48-year-old said that a true friend enjoys your success from a side while he’s there with you in your tough times. The post was nothing but inspirational as the comment section of the pic got filled in a jiffy. Friendship Day 2020: From Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

“Friendships are like floodlights on a cricket field. They enjoy your success from the corner. But if they realise the sun’s going down on you, they light themselves up to provide brightness around you. For me, everyday is #FriendshipDay,” wrote Tendulkar while sharing the picture on Twitter. Have a look. Friendship Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

View Post:

From growing up with Vinod Kambli to forming magnificent partnerships with Sourav Ganguly, there are many tales of Tendulkar’s friendships on the field. In fact, former Indian wicket-keeper Ajay Ratra recently claimed that the talismanic cricketer asked the team management to give his opening position to Virender Sehwag.

Despite all that, however, Tendulkar went on pile up a mountain of runs in international cricket. His tally of 34357 runs is highest for any batsman in international cricket while he’ also the only one so far to register 100 centuries in international cricket. Well, it has been more than six since Tendulkar announced retirement from all forms of the game. However, his banters on social media with the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh showcase that his bond with his former teammates.

