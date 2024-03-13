Heated interactions between cricketers have become very common these days on the cricket field. Such an incident took place during the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL) match between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans. Quetta batsman Jason Roy and Sultans' batter Iftikhar Ahmed engaged in a heated verbal chat. Both the players were separated by their team players, but the reason behind the fight is still unrevealed. PSL 2024 Points Table Updated: Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators Qualify For Playoffs

Iftikhar Ahmed and Jason Roy Engage in Fiery Verbal Spat

