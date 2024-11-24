Veteran India cricketer Virat Kohli slammed his 81st international century during the India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 in Perth. After reaching the three-figure mark, Kohli waved and blew kisses to his wife, Anushka Sharma, in celebration. As he left the field after India declared their second innings, Kohli had a word with former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist. During the conversation, Kohli hailed his wife Anushka for supporting him during his tough period in international cricket. Anushka Sharma’s Reaction to Husband Virat Kohli’s Half-Century During India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 at Perth Goes Viral!.

After scoring five runs in the first innings, many cricket pundits criticized Kohli for his poor run in Test cricket. However, the former India captain answered every critic with a stunning unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, including 10 boundaries, which put India into a commanding position in the opening Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth against host Australia.

"Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scene, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I don't want to hang around just for the sake of it, I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she's here makes it more special," Virat Kohli said.

Earlier in the ongoing Test, India were bundled out for 150 in the first innings. Josh Hazlewood bagged four wickets for Australia. In reply, India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul, which bundled out the host for 104 runs. Virat Kohli Records 30th Test Ton For India, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st 2024 Test.

In India's second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a magnificent knock of 161 off 897 balls, whereas veteran batter Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 100 runs. Opener KL Rahul played a fighting knock of 77 runs as India declared at 487-6. The India national cricket team set a huge target of 534 runs for the Australia cricket team. At stumps on Day 3, Australia are reeling at 12-3 after Bumrah picked up two wickets and Mohammed Siraj bagged one scalp.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).