On Day 3 of the enthralling first Test between India and Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, cricketing stalwart Virat Kohli showcased his resilience with a gritty half-century. As he battled the hostile Australian bowling attack, Kohli was buoyed by the presence of his ardent supporter, wife Anushka Sharma. The radiant Bollywood actress was spotted in the stands, her eyes fixed on her husband, applauding his every stroke. Is That Akaay Kohli? Viral Pics Claim Broadcaster Revealed Face of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Son During India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 at Perth.

Anushka Sharma Cheers for Virat Kohli

During the match, when Virat Kohli reached his half-century against Australia in the ongoing Test series, Anushka Sharma couldn't contain her excitement. Overcome with pride, she stood up and applauded her husband's 11th 50-plus score against Australia. With a broad smile on her face, Anushka watched with joy as Kohli made his mark on the field. To note, this marks Anushka's first appearance at an India match since the 2023 ODI World Cup in November. Virat Kohli's Six Off Mitchell Starc Hits Security Personnel Near Boundary Line at Optus Stadium During IND vs AUS 1st Test (Watch Video).

Anushka Sharma at India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 at Perth

Virat Kohli Hits Half-Century

For the unversed, Virat and Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, Akaay, in February this year. Anushka's maternal duties kept her away from the T20 World Cup, but she joined Virat with two kids for the all-important tour to Australia Down Under.

