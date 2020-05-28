Shikhar Dhawan Keeps His 'Fitness Game Strong' Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Shares Workout Video on Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Workout Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like many other prominent cricketers around the world, India's swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan has also become more active on social media than usual amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The southpaw has been frequently posting intriguing photos and videos with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar in order to entertain his fans. In his latest Instagram video, however, the veteran cricketer can be seen giving major fitness goals to his fans with a workout video. In the clip, the left-handed batsman can be seen various sorts of exercises like barbell row, deadlifts, squats and lunges etc. Dhawan also mentioned that fitness plays a vital role in his lifestyle and also asked others to 'hustle hard.' Shikhar Dhawan Plans to Become Commentator Post Retirement, Says ‘I Will Be Very Good at It’.

“It's important to make use of this lockdown & to keep our fitness game strong. As a cricketer, maintaining consistency in being fit is key & an integral part of my life, I simply love it! So keep working on yourself and hustle hard,” wrote the 34-year-old cricketer while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Apart from Dhawan’s workout, the cameo of his son Zoravar was also a noticeable part of the clip as the kid was at his candid best in the 47-second long video. Shikhar Dhawan Has His Say on Playing Behind Closed Doors, Says ‘We Are Going to Miss Playing in Front of Huge Crowd’.

Meanwhile, good news for the cricket fans is that the BCCI is planning to resume the training session of Indian Cricket Team at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, the likes of skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.