Shikhar Dhawan Plans to Become Commentator Post Retirement, Says ‘I Will Be Very Good at It’

Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan is a vital cog of India’s limited-overs side and his record in international cricket is staggering too. With being 34, however, the left-handed batsman is certainly is in the latter half of his career. Nevertheless, his post-retirement plans are all set. Majority of the cricketers either become a coach or don the commentator’s hat after hanging up their boots. Well, Dhawan wants to see himself in the latter category and the southpaw is quite confident about thriving in the job. The southpaw feels that his sense of humour and command over Hindi is brilliant which will make him a great entertainer in the commentary box. Shikhar Dhawan Has His Say on Playing Behind Closed Doors, Says ‘We Are Going to Miss Playing in Front of Huge Crowd.’

“I have got a very good sense of humour. The day I enter commentary, I will be very good at it, in Hindi especially. My Hindi timing is (good) and my sense of humour is very very sharp. I will do it with a lot of love,” said the veteran batsman while featuring in teammate Ravichandran Ashwin’s live Instagram show ‘Reminisce with Ash.’ Shikhar Dhawan Pens Down Heartwarming Post for Wife Ayesha and Shares It With a Picture of Couple on Social Media.

The Delhi Capitals opener further revealed that he also has some other talents in his arsenals. “I have a lot of options. I have a flute If I want to become a motivational speaker, then I will take my flute alongside me. I have so many tools to play around with,” Dhawan added.

Talking about his love for music, the cricketer also stressed that one needs to have a hobby apart from their professional job. “I used to listen to flute music, even if someone plays on the road. I used to be there and wait and finish listening. I thought I would learn something. I started taking online classes. It’s been 5 years. I feel very happy now. I enjoy playing it. As cricketers, we say we don’t have time but we do have free time. Everyone should have a hobby. It keeps your mind calm, that is very, very important,” the left-handed opening batsman concluded.