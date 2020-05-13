Shikhar Dhawan Responds to Rohit Sharma, David Warner’s Allegation of Not Facing the First Ball, Reveals the Reason

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ICC)

Recently, Rohit Sharma and David Warner went live on Instagram alongside each other and talked about various topics. The two stars also talked about their experience of batting with Shikhar Dhawan. They praised the southpaw's batting prowess. However, they alleged him for not facing the first ball of the innings. Now, Shikhar Dhawan responded to the duo's comment and revealed why he doesn't face the first ball of the innings. According to the left-handed batsman, he doesn't like to face the first ball. So, when he started to the opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, he asked the Mumbai-born batsman and since then, it has become a pattern.

"I don't like taking strike on the first ball. If my partner is a youngster, I will have a word with him and if he's not comfortable to take strike, I will obviously take it. In 2013, it was my comeback game when Rohit started as the opener, so Rohit took strike as it was a comeback game, so it became a pattern and continued for most of the games," said Dhawan during the Instagram live interaction with former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

During the conversation with Rohit, Warner also claimed that Dhawan has the knack to getting a single in the last ball over of the over. However, Gabbar completely denied the allegation and said he doesn’t try to do that internationally. “David Warner was saying that I take a single on the last ball of the over, I disagree to that,” said the left-hander.

In normal circumstances, Dhawan would have been busy with Delhi Capitals in the latter half of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, just like many other major cricket tournaments, the gala T20 extravaganza has also been postponed owing to the COVID-19 scare.