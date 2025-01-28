After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Team India, the Australia national cricket team will travel to Sri Lanka for a bilateral series (Test and ODI). The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin on January 29 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The two-match Test series between countries will be part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Australia has already qualified for the grand finale alongside South Africa. Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule Online: Get SL vs AUS Test and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Ahead of the first Test, Australia's stand-in skipper, Steve Smith, has confirmed that Travis Head will replace Sam Konstas to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the visitors batting order. However, Australia hasn't revealed their final playing XI for the first Test in Galle. Sri Lanka, they have picked uncapped spin-bowling all-rounder Sonal Dinusha in their Test squad. Lahiru Udara, a seasoned domestic campaigner, is the other uncapped player in the 18-member squad for Sri Lanka. Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the side during the two-match Test series. Ahead of the first Test, take a look at Galle weather.

Galle Weather Live Updates

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will be hosted at the Galle International Stadium in Galle from January 28. The SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM (Local Time). In a worried news for fans, there is a rain threat on Day 1 of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle. Rain is expected to come around 2:00 PM (Local Time) and will stay still until evening. The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the day. The temperature on January 28 is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Galle International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium offers some movement to the fast bowlers early on with the new ball. However, as the match progresses, the batters and spinners enjoy the playing conditions. SL vs AUS 2025: Michael Clarke Backs Sam Konstas To Retain Australia Cricket Team Opener’s Spot on Test Tour of Sri Lanka.

The batters need to adapt quickly and showcase good foot movement against the spinners. Galle's pitch offers spin throughout the match. The spinners will play a significant role in the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia. The team winning the toss will likely bat first, and chasing in the fourth innings becomes tough in Galle.

