South Africa vs England 2nd T20I Match 2020 Live Streaming on Sony Liv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs ENG on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India Online

England vs South Africa. (Photo Credits: Twitter | ICC)

Here we are for the second T20I game between England and South Africa. The last match went down the live wire as the hosts won the game by a single run. Now, in the second game, we have South Africa once again locking horns with the same opponent but a different venue. The second game will be held at Kingsmead in Durban, but before that, let’s have a look at how the first match panned out for both sides. After winning the toss, England put the hosts to bat first. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

Temba Buvama was the highest scorer for the game as he made 413 runs to give a bright start to the team. The team posted a total of 177 runs. For England, Jason Roy gave a much-needed start to the team as he made 70 runs from 38 balls. England captain Eoin Morgan chipped in with a half-century but it was Lungi Ngidi who defended nine runs in the last over and led the team to a win. He got the wickets of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali in the last two balls which proved to be quite a big factor for the hosts winning the game. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When to Watch of South Africa vs England 2nd T20I Match 2020 Day 2 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The first T20I match between South Africa and England is scheduled on February 14, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban and is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 am local time.

How to Watch South Africa vs England 2nd T20I Match 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for England’s 2019-20 Tour of South Africa. Thus, fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the telecast of SA vs ENG 2nd T20I match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs England 2nd T20I Match 2020, online

South Africa vs England 1st T20I Match 2020 Test match will be streamed live on Sony Liv in India which is the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of 2nd T20I for SA vs ENG.