South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Centuries by Ryan Rickelton and captain Temba Bavuma have put South Africa in good position in the second and final Test against Pakistan. At stumps on day 1, South Africa were 316/4 with Rickelton batting on unbeaten 176 along with David Bedingham on four. Meanwhile for SA vs PAK free live streaming online and live TV telecast details you can continue reading. SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma Tons Help South Africa Dominate Day 1 Against Visitors.

Opting to bat first, South Africa were off to a good start as openers added 61 runs for the first wicket before Khurram Shahzad accounted for Aiden Markram. Pakistan soon found two more wickets to leave South Africa at 72/3. While Mohammad Abbas dismissed Wiaan Mulder Tristan Stubbs fell to spinner Salman Agha. When it appeared Pakistan would take control of things, Rickelton and Bavuma joined forces to bail the home side out of trouble. The duo added a valuable 235-run stand for the fourth wicket as both scored respective centuries. Towards the end of play, Agha had Bavuma caught behind on an individual score of 106. Check out South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test match details below.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 2nd Test Day 2 will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday, January 4. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 will start at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test viewing options below. Saim Ayub Stretchered Off From the Field After Twisting His Ankle While Fielding During SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 1?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024-25 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 1?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, will provide live streaming of the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 2. Fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. South Africa looks the more confident of the two teams and should secure another win here.

