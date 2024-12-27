South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Shan Masood-led Pakistan were bowled out for 211 runs on day 1 of the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024. Pakistan's top order failed yet again. Kamran Ghulam scored 54 runs and was the top scorer for the Pakistan National Cricket Team on day 1. No other batsman from team Pakistan even managed to get to the 30-run mark individually. South Africa bowler Dane Paterson secured a five-wicket haul and debutant Corbin Bosch secured a four-wicket haul. Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2024: Khurram Shahzad Rattles Hosts Early as Aiden Markram Fights for Control on Day 1.

Kagiso Rabda failed to secure a wicket but kept the pressure alive by bowling well. Whereas, Marco Janse managed to take a single wicket. South Africa are still trailing by 129 runs going into day 2 of the 1st Test. For South Africa too, the top order didn't do very much but Aiden Markram is still at the crease and wants to score more runs for the Proteas.

Khurram Shahzad scalped a couple of wickets. Mohammad Abas took one wicket. Pakistan will look for early wickets so that they can take control of the Test match going into day 2. So far contest seems very equally matched and an interesting one as well. It will be interesting to see how the Proteas will avoid giving early wickets away. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohd. Abbas.