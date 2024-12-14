South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The South Africa national cricket team will take on the Pakistan national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The South Africa cricket team have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead against the visitors Pakistan cricket team. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to check the live streaming and other viewing options of the Pakistan national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team third T20I 2024. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Johannesburg.

Talking about the first T20I, South Africa won the match by 11 runs. David Miller played a fine knock of 82 runs alongside George Linde's quick-fire 48 runs, which guided their side to 183-9. While chasing, Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan played a fighting knock of 74 runs, but his side made 172/8 and fell short by 11 runs. In the second T20I, South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks smashed a brilliant century, which helped the host to chase down 207 runs. South Africa secured a seven-wicket win. Earlier, Pakistan's Saim Ayub played a stunning unbeaten knock of 98 runs. However, his knock went in vain.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The final T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and Pakistan will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, December 14. The SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 live telecast is available on Sports18 TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 viewing option online, read below. Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter After Shoaib Malik To Score 11,000 or More T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024?

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 free live streaming online will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 streaming online absolutely free and will just have to register.

