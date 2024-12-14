The South Africa national cricket team will lock horns against the Pakistan national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The third T20I between the South Africa cricket team and the Pakistan cricket team will be hosted at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Meanwhile, fans who are looking to make their Drem11 fantasy team for the South Africa cricket team vs Pakistan cricket team 3rd T20I 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the third T20I between the South Africa national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team clash in Johannesburg. Babar Azam Becomes Second Pakistan Batter After Shoaib Malik To Score 11,000 or More T20 Runs, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

In the first T20I, South Africa secured an 11-run win over Pakistan in Durban. David Miller played a match-winning knock of 82 runs. In the second T20I in Centurion, the hosts hammered the Green Shirts by seven wickets in a high-scoring encounter. Pakistan's Saim Ayub played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 98 runs, which guided his side to 206/5 in 20 overs. While chasing 206, Reeza Hendricks hammered 117 runs off 63 balls, including seven fours and ten maximums, which helped his side to win the second T20I by seven wickets. Rassie van der Dussen Becomes 12th South Africa Cricketer To Play 50 or More T20I Matches, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen (SA)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Reeza Hendricks (SA), Rassie Van der-Dussen (SA)

All-Rounders: George Linde (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK), Abbas Afridi (PAK), Ottneil Baartman (SA)

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Reeza Hendricks (c), Shaheen Afridi (vc)

SA vs PAK 3rd T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Reeza Hendricks (SA), Rassie Van der-Dussen (SA), George Linde (SA), Saim Ayub (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Abrar Ahmed (PAK), Abbas Afridi (PAK), Ottneil Baartman (SA)

