South Africa National Cricket Team is all geared up to host the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team for a two-match Test series. Proteas recently fell prey to the India National Cricket Team in a four-match T20I series. South Africa lost the series by 3-1. But before battling with India, South Africa faced Bangladesh for a couple of Test matches in which they whitewashed Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co. South Africa are at the fifth spot of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table. This two-match Test series against Sri Lanka is going to be a crucial one as a series win can bring them close to securing a birth in the WTC final. SA vs SL 1st Test 2024: Temba Bavuma Returns As South Africa Announce Playing XI for Durban Test Against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will also come in confident as they won a Test and T20I series against New Zealand. Sri Lanka also clinched a T20I and an ODI series against West Indies. Team Sri Lanka is in good form but it will be interesting to see how Sri Lanka will perform on South African soil. A series win can also take them close to securing a spot in the WTC final. Sri Lanka are currently at the third spot in WTC 2023-25 standings.

When is SA vs SL 1st Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match Test series on Wednesday, November 27. The SL vs SA 1st Test 2024 is set to be played at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban, South Africa and it starts at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 Live Telecast?

Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series 2024 in India. The SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 will be telecasted live on the Sports18 1 SD and HD TV channels. For the live streaming viewing option of the SA vs SL 1st Test scroll down.

How to Watch SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema is the official live streaming partner of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series 2024. Fans in India looking for an online viewing option can watch the SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website but would need to purchase a match pass for the same.

