Sri Lanka return to international cricket after the COVID-19 halt as they take on South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series. The Boxing-Day Test match gets underway on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Although the Proteas side is being backed as favourites, Sri Lanka have pleasent memories from their last Test assignment in the rainbow nation where they emerged victorious 2-0. However, both teams haven’t been great in Test cricket lately and would be raring to start the series with a win. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of SA vs SL 1st Test. SA vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

With veterans like skipper Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar in the team, South Africa have a potent batting line-up which is expected to come good in Centurion. However, the hosts will miss services of their ace pacer Kagiso Rabada who’s out of the fixture with a groin strain. Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will have to step up in his absence.

On the other hand, the visitors will miss veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews and Suranga Lakmal. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis will have the onus to deliver. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will be played on December 26, 2020 (Saturdayday). The match will be held at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and the game is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2020 in India?

Fans in India can live telecast South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for SA vs SA Test series in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star network, will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Kasun Rajitha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Santhush Gunathilake, Dilshan Madushanka

