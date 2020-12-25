South Africa and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns with each other at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team so that it can help you build you playing XI. But before that, let’s have a look at the team news for both sides. Beuran Hendricks and Kagiso Rabada have been ousted from the team due to injuries. Lungi Ngidi and Glenton Stuurman who will have to overcome physical issues. Talking about Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews has been ousted from the tournament due to a hamstring injury. South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test 2020: Proteas Squad to Make Anti-Racism Gesture Before Start of Boxing Day Test.

Oshado Fernando also will not be able to register his name in the playing XI due to an ankle injury. Suranga Lakmal is also doubtful for the first game as he suffered from a hamstring injury during the injury. Ahead of the game, both the teams will be taking a knee before the game to support the Black Lives Matter campaign. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for SA vs SL 1st Test Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (SA) and Kushal Perera (SL).

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Faf du Plessis (SA), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) and Lahiru Thirimanne (SL).

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Aiden Markram (SA) should be the lone-all-rounder of your fantasy team.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Anrich Nortje (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Asitha Fernando (SL)

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Kushal Perera (SL), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Faf du Plessis (SA), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Lahiru Thirimanne (SL), Aiden Markram (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Lungi Ngidi (SA), Lahiru Kumara (SL), Asitha Fernando (SL)

Du Plessis (SA) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Quinton do Kock (SA) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

