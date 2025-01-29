After a poor BGT 2024-25, Usman Khawaja came back to form in the ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 and slammed his 16th hundred in the format, becoming the oldest player for Australia to score a ton since Steve Waugh in 2003. Khawaja, aged 38 years, and 42 days hit an excellent hundred off 136 balls, to achieve such a rare feat. Waugh struck an unbeaten 156 against Bangladesh at Cains in July 2003, which was his final Test century for the Baggy Green. Steve Smith Becomes Fourth Australian Cricketer To Notch Up 10,000 Red-Ball Runs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Usman Khawaja Reaches Rare Record

