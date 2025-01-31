Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia are in a commanding position in the first Test against Sri Lanka. The visitors posted 654/6 before declaring their first innings. And then after the mammoth first innings total, the home side was left reeling at 44/3 at the close of play on day two. Meanwhile, for SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Mitchell Starc Becomes Fourth Australian To Complete 700 International Wickets, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Dimuth Karunaratne During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Thanks to Usman Khawaja’s 232 and centuries by Steve Smith and Josh Inglis, Australia went on to cross the 600-run mark. Sri Lanka did manage to break the Khawaja-Smith partnership by dismissing the latter for 141 but the duo had already notched 266 for the third wicket. Khawaja and Inglis then added a 146-run stand for the fifth wicket to take Australia close to 550.

Eventually, Khawaja and Inglis were dismissed in a span of four overs after which Alex Carey and Beau Webster added a half-century stand to take Australia’s total past 600. Sri Lanka’s response began on a jittery note with Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon making early in-roads in tandem. Angelo Mathews Gets a Lifeline As Bails Don't Fall Despite Ball Hitting Stumps During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Day 3 of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will begin at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 31.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 3?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of SL vs AUS 2025 in India. Fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels to watch SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 live telecast. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 3?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. Apart from it, FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS live streaming online on its app and website. However, none of the platforms will provide SL vs AUS free live streaming online and users will have to pay for the services.

