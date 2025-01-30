A few deliveries before Angelo Mathews got dismissed from a stunning catch by Travis Head, coming from a Nathan Lyon delivery, the all-rounder received a lifeline. When Lyon was bowling to Mathews in the eighth over, the right hander tried to defend an excellent ball. The Sri Lankan missed the ball, it hit his left thigh straight, then reflected to his gloves, and then again reflected to hit the stumps. On most given days, this would have been out with the bails falling. But not this time as a bizarre incident occurred, with the ball hitting the stumps at a recognizable force, only to create no effect as the bails remained intact. Travis Head Shows Sharp Reflexes, Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Angelo Mathews During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video)

Watch How Angelo Mathews Got Lifeline With Bails Not Falling:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)