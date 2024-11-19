Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: On a high after sealing an unassailable 2-0 lead, Sri Lanka national cricket team will be looking for a whitewash when they take on New Zealand national cricket team in the third and final ODI of the series. The hosts have reigned supreme in the first two games and with a thrilling win in the last match, they managed to secure their first ODI series win over New Zealand in 12 years, having done so the last time back in 2012. While Sri Lanka would expectedly be brimming with confidence, New Zealand will look to improve its performance and avoid a whitewash. SL vs NZ 2024: Sri Lanka Release Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Asitha Fernando Ahead of Final ODI Against New Zealand.

Kusal Mendis has been the standout performer for Sri Lanka in this series so far with bat in hand but he won't be part of the SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 after he was rested. On the bowling front, Maheesh Theekshana has been superb and made the most of the home conditions which are favourable for spin bowlers. Among bowlers, New Zealand's Michael Bracewell has been impressive with five wickets in two matches but a lot would rest on him if the Kiwis are to avoid a series whitewash. New Zealand have shown previously what they are capable of after pulling off a magnificent performance to draw the two-match T20I series earlier on the tour. SL vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match in Pallekele.

When is Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team 3rd ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday, November 19. The SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 will start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2024 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI series. Fans in India can watch the SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For SL vs NZ 3rd ODI series live streaming viewing options read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2024 Match?

Sony Sports Network holds the digital rights for the SL vs NZ ODI series and will provide a live streaming viewing option of SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 on their OTT platform Sony LIV in India. Fans can also switch over to the FanCode app and website to catch live action of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match online, but will need a pass for the same.

