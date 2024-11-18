The Sri Lanka national cricket team will take on New Zealand in the final match of the three-match ODI series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on November 19. Host Sri Lanka have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. Talking about the first ODI, New Zealand suffered a 45-run defeat after the game was reduced to 27 overs due to rain. Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis won the Player of the Match award for his 143-run knock. In the second ODI, the Lankan Lions won the thrilling encounter by three wickets after the match was reduced to 47 overs due to rain. Kusal Mendis once again won the Player of the Match Award for his match-winning 74 runs. Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand by Three Wickets in 2nd ODI 2024; Spinners, Kusal Mendis Help Hosts Come Out on Top in Rain-Shortened Thriller, Claim Unassailable 2-0 Series Lead.

Ahead of the third ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, readers who are looking to take part in the SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions ahead of the Sri Lanka national cricket vs New Zealand national cricket team third ODI in Pallekele.

SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Charith Asalanka (SL), Will Young (NZ)

All-Rounders: Dunith Wellalage (SL), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ)

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Jeffrey Vandersay (SL), Asitha Fernando (SL)

SL vs NZ 3rd ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kusal Mendis (c), Michael Bracewell (vc)

SL vs NZ 3rd ODI Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Kusal Mendis (SL), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Charith Asalanka (SL), Will Young (NZ), Dunith Wellalage (SL), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Michael Bracewell (NZ), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Jeffrey Vandersay (SL), Asitha Fernando (SL)

