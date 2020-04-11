Stuart Broad Reveals How He Dominated David Warner in the 2019 Ashes Series

Stuart Broad and David Warner (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

As per the current ICC standings, Australia’s swashbuckling opener is the sixth-ranked Test batsman and has enjoyed a sensational run in the red-ball cricket in recent times. However, he will certainly not want to remember the 2019 Ashes series where he was completely dominated by the England bowlers and could score mere 95 runs in 10 outings. In fact, it was the veteran pacer Stuart Broad who tormented Warner the most by dismissing him seven times in that series. The southpaw looked completely clueless against the right-arm fast bowler and gave his wickets away regularly. Recently, Broad opened up about his domination over the dasher and explained how he tamed Warner in the Test series. James Anderson and Stuart Broad Should Not Play Together in Tests, Says Michael Vaughan.

“He is such a dangerous player and one of the best third-innings opening batsmen in the world. “Having played against him a lot over the last eight or nine years, I found that, as I am a taller bowler, when he sat back in the crease he was cutting and square driving me a lot to the boundary,” Broad said in a Sky Cricket podcast.

Broad revealed that he was constantly trying to target the stumps with scrambled seam instead of trying to swing the ball and it did the trick. “I decided I was just going to try and hit his stumps every ball. I was not going to try and swing it away from it as I felt that gave him width, I was just going to scramble the seam,” said the veteran of 485 Test wickets.

The star bowler said that it was the 2nd Test of the series which made him realise that Warner is vulnerable against him and the saga continued till the last game. “Once I got him at Lord’s, the third time in a row, I just got that feeling like I was getting a bit of a competitive edge over him,” said Broad, who has 485 wickets from 138 tests,” said the speedster.

Though Broad was able to keep Warner quite throughout the series. However, it was enough to guide the home side to a series triumph as the five-match affair was drawn 2-2 with one game ending in a tie. Aussies were the winner of the preceding Ashes series and thus, they retained the Ashes urn despite the series ending in a draw.