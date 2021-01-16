Rohit Sharma missed out on his half-century just when things were going steady with the Indian team. The Indian opener got dismissed by Nathon Lyon on the score of 44 and this surely did not go down well with former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. He slammed the Indian opener and called him irresponsible. He also said that Sharma being a senior should have no excuses to make. The former Indian great was handling his commentary stint with channel Australia's Channel 7. Rohit Sharma Throws his Wicket Away, Misses Out on Half-Century; Akash Chopra & Other Netizens Troll Indian Opener.

Gavaskar could not believe his eyes as he saw the nature of his dismissal and stood there in disbelief. "That's an unbelievable and irresponsible shot from Rohit Sharma. You've just hit a boundary earlier, why would you play that? You're a senior player, there's no excuse for this. An unnecessary wicket gifted away, totally unnecessary", said the original Little Master. Lyon bowled a flighted delivery and the Indian opener looked quite confident. Sharma chipped it to mid-on and he was foxed quite nicely. With this, Sharma made way to the pavilion.

Along with Gavaskar, even Aakash Chopra expressed his disappointment with Sharma's batting. The netizens also took to social media and expressed their disappointment. They trolled him brutally for the same. Australia got bundled out on 369 runs. India has lost a couple of wickets and we have Cheteshwar Pujara and Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane batting on the score of 2 and eight runs respectively.

