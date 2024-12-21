United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team vs Kuwait National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: United Arab Emirates will lock horns against Kuwait in the final of the ongoing Gulf T20I Championship 2024, where both teams have showcased brilliant cricket, especially the former, who have been being unbeaten. In their only match during the group stage, UAE edged Kuwait by 11 runs, which was a close contest. With defending champions Qatar already out, the competition will see a new champion crowned on Saturday. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

UAE have been helped bt stellar performances from Muhammad Waseem and Junaid Siddique, who are the leading run-getter, and highest wicket-taker in the competition, with 220 runs, and 11 scalps, respectively. Asif Khan and Ali Naseer both come in the third-spot with 173 runs, and eight wickets, making an all-round showing from UAE.

For Kuwait, Meet Bhavsar and Sayed Monib have been the star performers, scoring 150 runs and claiming eight wickets, respectively. Others like Mohammed Aslam, Usman Patel, and Muhammad Umar have also played their part with the ball and bat in getting Kuwait into the final. LA Olympics 2028: New York Likely to Host Cricket Matches in Summer Olympic Games at Los Angeles, Says Report.

When is United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Match in Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Final? Know Date , Time and Venue

The United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team vs Kuwait National Cricket Team match in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on Saturday, December 21. The Oman vs Kuwait will be played at the ICC Academy, Dubai and it starts at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch UAE vs Kuwait, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Final Live Telecast?

Sadly, there will be no live telecast available of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Final in India because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans in India won't be able to watch UAE vs Kuwait live telecast on any TV channel. For the UAE vs Kuwait online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch UAE vs Kuwait, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Final Live Streaming Online?

The official live streaming partner of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 is FanCode. Fans in India will be able to watch UAE vs Kuwait live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but will need to have a match pass for the same, which costs Rs 19.

