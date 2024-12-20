Oman National Cricket Team vs Kuwait National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Oman and Kuwait will clash in the final group game with both sides managing four points each so far in the campaign. Kuwait have a better net run rate in comparison to Oman and that separates the two sides in the points table. Oman lost their previous game to Saudi Arabia which must have disappointed them considering they were the favourites for that game. Opponents Kuwait on the other hand had a six-wicket win over Qatar in their last game and they will now look to try and make use of this momentum here. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

Oman’s bowling unit failed to curtail Saudi Arabian batters and this ultimately led to their undoing. Many of them were expensive and only Samay Shrivastava looked up for it but was wicketless. Scoring runs particularly in the powerplays can be challenging for the team and this is where the likes of Mohammad Nadeem and Wasim Ali have key roles to play.

Kuwait had Sayed Monib and Bilal Tahir to thank for how they restricted Qatar to 138/7 which ultimately led to a win. Batting is a challenge for them as the unit lacks confidence, particularly while chasing down targets. Usman Patel and Muhammad Umar Abdullah have good averages in the competition and it will not be a surprise if they do well again.

When is Oman vs Kuwait Match in Gulf T20I Championship 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Oman National Cricket Team vs Kuwait National Cricket Team match in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on Friday, December 20. The Oman vs Kuwait will be played at the ICC Academy, Dubai and it starts at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). LA Olympics 2028: New York Likely to Host Cricket Matches in Summer Olympic Games at Los Angeles, Says Report.

Where to Watch Oman vs Kuwait, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 in India because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans in India won't be able to watch Oman vs Kuwait live telecast on any TV channel. For the Oman vs Kuwait online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Oman vs Kuwait, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024. Fans in India will be able to watch Oman vs Kuwait live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but will need to have a match pass for the same, which costs Rs 19. Fans can also purchase a tour pass worth Rs 59 to watch live streaming of all matches in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on FanCode. It will be a close contest with the game swinging either way.

