United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team vs Saudi Arabia National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The UAE have been the standout team in this season’s Gulf T20 Championship with four wins out of the four games played. They face Saudi Arabia next, looking to continue their winning momentum. They defeated Qatar convincingly in the last game, winning by a 23-run margin. Opponents Saudi Arabia, have had a mixed bag of a campaign so far, winning twice and losing two games. They defeated Oman with ease which highlighted their strength, particularly their batting. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

UAE openers Tanish Suri and Muhammad Waseem have been doing the bulk of the scoring for the side and it will not be a surprise if one of them gets a big one again. In terms of bowling, Simranjeet Singh Kang and Junaid Siddique picked up six wickets between them in the last game and overall, the attack is looking stable.

Faisal Khan and Usman Khalid played key roles for Saudi Arabia as they chased down 166 with relative ease in the last game. The former dominated the bowlers in the powerplay and if he can replicate that kind of form, UAE could be in trouble. Usman Najeeb and Ishtiaq Ahmad have both been decent with the ball and Saudi Arabia will be pinning their hopes on them for the early breakthroughs.

When is UAE vs Saudi Arabia Match in Gulf T20I Championship 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

UAE will take on Saudi Arabia in match 13 of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on Thursday, December 19. The United Arab Emirates vs Saudi Arabia match will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai and it starts at 03:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). LA Olympics 2028: New York Likely to Host Cricket Matches in Summer Olympic Games at Los Angeles, Says Report.

Where to Watch UAE vs Saudi Arabia, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 in India because of the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence fans in India won't be able to watch the United Arab Emirates vs Saudi Arabia live telecast on any TV channel. For the UAE vs Saudi Arabia online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch UAE vs Saudi Arabia, Gulf T20I Championship 2024 Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the Gulf T20I Championship 2024. Fans in India will be able to watch United Arab Emirates vs Saudi Arabia live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but will need to have a match pass for the same, which costs Rs 19. Fans can also purchase a tour pass worth Rs 59 to watch live streaming of all matches in the Gulf T20I Championship 2024 on FanCode. Expect the UAE to dominate this contest but Saudi Arabia are well prepared to cause an upset.

