Both the UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals haven't had the start that they expected as they have both lost their first games of WPL 2024. Both of those matches were very close call matches. Warriorz almost had the victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore but fell short of just two runs. Warriorz will have to find some depth in their batting as there were no players set for a long time. Their bowling was also average and will look forward to improving for the match against Delhi Capitals. WPL 2024: Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail Guide Mumbai Indians to Five-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants.

Capitals displayed a very good batting performance in the inaugural game of WPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians. As per the bowling aspect, they were not looking very good. On the last ball, Sajeevan Sajana smashed the ball for the six and won the match for the Mumbai Indians. The Capitals did very well and looked in good touch. But it was not enough for the Capitals to get through. Alice Capsey displayed her brilliant batting performance alongside Jemimah Rodrigues.

For their next match against each other UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals will look forward to stealing the win from one another as it will be a major confidence booster for the rest of the tournament. Delhi Capitals can have an upper hand with their batting performance as they are looking in form and ready to go up against UP Warriorz. On the other hand, Warriorz will look to find their form as they will be desperate for a win too. The match between UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals will be of high intensity.

When Is UPW-W vs DC-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The UPW-W vs DC-W Match 04 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 26 (Monday). The UPW-W vs DC-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. Fan Alleges Volunteers At M Chinnaswamy Stadium Forcefully Stopping Spectators from Waving Mumbai Indians Flags During GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of UPW-W vs DC-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels to catch the live action of the UPW-W vs DC-W match 04 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of UPW-W vs DC-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the UPW-W vs DC-W Match 04 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

