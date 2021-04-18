It was raining sixes and fours at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai! Courtesy, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers lit up the stadium with their tall sixes and fours in the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The two were so good that not only did the netizens go gaga over them, but even the likes of Isa Guha, Venkatesh Prasad, Liam Livingstone and others were in awe of the duo and they posted tweets on social media praising the duo. The two walked in to bat when their top order got rattled by KKR bowlers. RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

Skipper Virat Kohli had a forgettable outing scoring 5 runs. Rajat Patidar followed. Devdutt Padikkal was around for a while when Maxi went bonkers slamming the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers black and blue but then made way to the pavilion on the score of 25. Maxi got out on 78 and AB de Villiers on 76. The two brought up a partnership of 53 runs from 37 balls. Needless to say that the two would have been praised for their heroics.

Now, let's quickly have a look at the tweets by the netizens below:

Ab De villiers best player of the world ever in cricket history .... Note : I'm cskian #ABdeVilliers #rcbvskkr pic.twitter.com/0z12fdWVvd — IT'S ME SHIVAM (@MaiHuShivam) April 18, 2021

Can someone please talk to AB about playing in the World Cup? 🙏🙏🙏😬 #Genius #ABdeVilliers #IPL2021 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 18, 2021

Punjab looking at Maxwell wearing the orange cap.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/VsaPcstg1R — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 18, 2021

Maxwell and AB in full flow 🤤🤤🤤 unbelievable! — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) April 18, 2021

Teams struggling to score 150 meanwhile rcb easily scoring 200 Courtesy these two freaks:#ABdeVilliers #glennmaxwell #rcbvskkr pic.twitter.com/e13IUre0Vs — Sonu (@70intl_tons) April 18, 2021

RCB made a total of 204 runs. Talking about KKR's batting they have already lost Shubman Gill who was blazing guns for the side. Gill scored 21 runs while making his way to the pavilion.

