Virat Kohli Has Ruined Lives of Many Australian Bowlers, Says AFL Player Josh McGuinness When Asked About How He Knows the Indian Cricket Team Captain

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been advised to stay inside their homes in order to prevent the spread of the virus. In response to this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for three weeks (21 days) starting from March 25, 2020, to combat COVID 19. Indian national cricket team skipper Virat Kohli was one of the several personalities from the country to praise the decision. Australian Football League player Josh McGuinness sided with Kohli and had a hilarious reply when asked about how he knows the Indian captain. Virat Kohli & Co. Given Personalised Training Routines by Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Webb and Physio Nitin Patel Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Virat Kohli applauded Indian PM Narendra Modi’s decision if nationwide lockdown as he tweeted ‘As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19’. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Urge People to Stay Indoors During 21-Day Lockdown.

See Virat Kohli's Post

As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. 🙏🏼 #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2020

The AFL player agreed with Virat Kohli’s response as he called him ‘King Kohli’ on Twitter. This confused a lot of users on the social media website about how he knows the Indian skipper and when a person asked him ‘How do you come to know about him [Virat Kohli]? The Lauderdale FC player had a hysterical reaction as he replied ‘King Kohli has ruined the lives of many Australian fast bowlers! That is how I come to know him @imVkohli’.

Josh McGuinness on How he Knows Virat Kohli

King Kohli has ruined the lives of many Australian fast bowlers! That is how I come to know him @imVkohli — Josh McGuinness (@josh_mcguinness) March 25, 2020

Speaking of Virat Kohli, the 31-year-old led India to a mixed tour of New Zealand where the Men in Blue won the T20 series 3-0 but were whitewashed in ODIs and Tests. Kohli is expected to play in IPL 2020 but the cash-rich league has been suspended until April 15 due to the rapid growth of COVID 19 with a final decision yet to be taken