Michael Vaughan called Mumbai Indian a better side than Team India following Virat Kohli and Co’s dismal performance in the first T20I against England. Batting first at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, the home side was restricted to 124-7 thanks to a staggering bowling display from England bowlers. Chasing the mediocre target, the Three Lions didn’t break a sweat and comfortably won the match by eight wickets with more than four overs to spare. The Men in Blue were mercilessly trolled on social media for their poor show, and Vaughan didn’t miss out as well. India vs England T20I 2021: Below-Par Batting Performance, Visitors Made Us Pay, Says Virat Kohli.

“The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI!!! #JustSaying #INDvENG,” the former England captain tweeted. While Vaughan’s remarks irked many Indian fans, Wasim Jaffer, known for his cheeky sense of humour, came up with a cool yet witty reply. Reminding Vaughan about the foreign-born players in England squad, Jaffer wrote: “Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael.” India vs England 1st T20I 2021 Stat Highlights: Visitors Register Comprehensive 8-Wicket Win.

Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael😏 #INDvENG https://t.co/sTmGJLrNFt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

It was indeed a super savage reply, and Twitter users were enthralled as well. Jaffer’s tweet soon got viral, with fans worldwide praising his sense of humour. Have a look!

Overseas players: 1. Jason Roy born in Durban, SA 2. Jofra Archer born in Barbados 3. Eoin Morgan born in Dublin, Ireland 4. Ben Stokes born in Christchurch, NZ 5. Chris Jordan born in Barbados OOOOOOOOOOOOHHHHH!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/acwFZPD8Cc — Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) March 12, 2021

And england were playing with six 😂 ADIL RASHEED JASON ROY JOFRA ARCHER CHRIS JORDEN EOIN MORGAN BEN STOKES — Arsalan Siddique (@Sportsjourno01) March 12, 2021

Country that started cricket crying about pitches when they got hammered by other country. — Vivek Parmar (@VivekParmar3) March 13, 2021

This is the best one so far 🤣 — King 🤴🇮🇹 (@Pran33Th__18) March 12, 2021

Poora tweet ratio kar denge pic.twitter.com/D15wmPnlwu — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, England now lead the five-match series 1-0 and would be high on confidence. The second match will also take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 14). India indeed have a job in hand as they are coming off an emphatic loss. While any change in the batting line-up is highly unlikely, with Rohit Sharma resting for the first two games, Navdeep Saini might replace Shardul Thakur in the bowling department.

