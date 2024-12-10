West Indies National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Streaming and Telecast: West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh after winning the first game. Chasing 295, West Indies registered a comprehensive five-wicket win in 47.4 overs. The home side will now be eyeing to take an unassailable lead in the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have their task cut out as they look to draw level. Meanwhile, for WI vs BAN live streaming online and live telecast details you can scroll down. Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Head Coach Jonathan Trott’s Tenure Till 2025 End.

Sherfane Rutherford smashed 80-ball 113 as his side won the series opener. West Indies were 27/2 and then 94/3 before Rutherford and captain Shai Hope joined hands to take the Windies close to target. The duo added a valuable 99-run stand for the fourth wicket after the top-order’s struggle. Justin Greaves scored an unbeaten 41 off 31 balls to take his side home.

When is WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The second ODI between the West Indies national cricket team and the Bangladesh national cricket team will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024 has a start time of 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, December 10.

Where to Watch WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, there will be no live telecast available for the West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2024 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. For the WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming option, read below. BAN-W vs IRE-W 2024: Ireland Women’s Cricket Team Completes Whitewash Over Bangladesh Women After Winning Third T20I by Four Wickets.

How to Watch WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024 Live Streaming Online?

In good news for the Indian fans, FanCode is the official live streaming partner of the West Indies vs Bangladesh three-match ODI series 2024. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the WI vs BAN 2nd ODI 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app and website but would need to pay for the match pass.

