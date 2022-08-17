After defeating hosts West Indies in the three-match T20 series, New Zealand will look to win the ODI Trophy with the first game between the teams set to take place in Kensington Oval in Barbados. After winning the first two T20 matches, West Indies did manage to avoid the whitewash and they will be eager to build on this momentum. The pacers in this game will have a role to play with the pitch at Barbados aiding swing and bounce. It also has something to offer to the batsmen and thus sets for a fascinating contest. The BlackCaps have been in fine form this season and they will be raring to go once again. West Indies versus New Zealand will be streamed on the FanCode app from 11:30 PM IST. Virat Kohli Prepares for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match With a Hardcore Gym Session (Watch Video)

Shai Hope has a lot riding on his shoulder with the wicketkeeper-batsman hoping to get West Indies off to a good start. Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer are hard-hitting batters but they often throw away their wickets cheaply. The duo will need to spend some time in the middle with scoring runs being a major challenge for the side. Alzarri Joseph and Keemo Paul are the wicket-taking options on the side.

Kane Williamson made his comeback to the New Zealand team after a while but looked at ease, scoring for fun in the T20 series. He will once again be the player to watch out for the BlackCaps batting unit. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner have been causing trouble to West Indies with their spin attack and the fifty-over format could aggravate the problem further.

When to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2022 (Know Date and Time)

The 1st ODI between West Indies and New Zealand takes place at Kensington Oval in Barbados on August 17, Wednesday. The WI vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 is scheduled to take place at 11:00 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday.

How to Watch West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast in India?

Sadly, the New Zealand tour of West Indies 2022 will not be telecast live on TV in India. So, no TV channel will provide NZ vs WI 1st ODI 2022 live telecast in India. However, fans can catch the live action via live streaming option, more on that below.

Where to Watch New Zealand vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans interested in watching the NZ vs WI 1st ODI 2022 live streaming online can access FanCode. Users can find NZ vs WI live streaming links on the FanCode website or mobile app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2022 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).