West Indies would lock horns against South Africa in the fifth and final match of the T20I series on Saturday. The match would be played at the National Cricket Stadium, St. George's, Grenada and would start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The series between both these sides have been ab absolute rollercoaster. West Indies started off with a win, South Africa responded strongly with two victories to lead the series 3-1. But the Windies stepped up and won the fourth game, ensuring that the series would be decided in the fifth match. Kieron Pollard led from the front with the bat in the fourth match, smashing a 25-ball 51 to take his side to a respectable 167/6, after they were left tottering at 89/5 in 13.3 overs. Dwayne Bravo, another seasoned T20 campaigner, then showcased his skills with the ball, scalping four wickets in his quota of overs, conceding just 19 runs.

South Africa would require more contributions from their top-order as apart from Quinton De Kock, no one really got going. They would expect Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada to come good with the ball, in this all-important clash.

West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I, Match Time and Venue as per IST

West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match will be played at National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. The game is scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I, Match in India

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I game as there are no official broadcasters of the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series in the country.

How To Watch West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can, however, follow the West Indies vs South Africa series on online platforms. FanCode will be live streaming the West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I match online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live-action.

