Karun Nair continuing his stellar run-making spree, slammed his fourth consecutive hundred in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 for Vidarbha, becoming the second batter ever to hit five centuries in a single season, and level the record for most tons in one edition with Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan. Nair with his fourth successive ton also became the third Indian batter in List A cricket to achieve this feat after Devdutt Padikkal (2020-21) and Jagadeesan (2021-22). Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25: Debutant Arshin Kulkarni's Hundred Guides Maharashtra To Semifinals; Devdutt Padikkal's Stellar Ton Helps Karnataka Pip Baroda to Enter Last Four.

Karun Nair Creates History

