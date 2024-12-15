WPL 2025 Auction Free Live Streaming and Telecast: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 mini-auction will be held on Sunday, December 15. The much-awaited bidding event of the Women's Premier League will see 120 elite cricketers go under the hammer. Out of these 120-star cricketers, 91 are Indian players, 29 are overseas, and three cricketers are from the Associate Nations. A total of 19 slots are available to grab the spot. Out of these 19 spots, five have been kept for overseas superstars. In the uncapped category, 82 are Indian cricketers, and eight overseas stars will be available for the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. WPL 2025 Auction: Top Cricketers Each Franchise Will Target During Women’s Premier League Players' Bidding Event.

All five franchises have already submitted their retention and released players list ahead of the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. Veteran cricketers like Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry, and Shafali Verma were some of the star players who were retained by their respective franchises. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming and other viewing options for the WPL 2025 bidding event.

When And At What Time Will WPL 2025 Auction Event Will Start?

The Women's Premier League 2025 bidding event will be held on Sunday, December 15. The WPL 2025 auction will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). WPL 2025 Auction: List of Players Set to Go Under the Hammer During Women's Premier League Players Bidding Event Announced.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast WPL 2025 Auction Event In India?

Star Sports Network holds the official telecast of the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. Check out the WPL 2025 bidding event live-streaming details below.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of WPL 2025 Auction Event?

The Women's Premier League 2025 auction live streaming online will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the WPL 2025 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).