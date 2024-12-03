Fans turned up in big numbers to attend the India national cricket team's training session which featured the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others in Adelaide. In a video that has gone viral, fans were seen present in huge numbers at the Adelaide Oval where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other members of the India national cricket team trained hard ahead of the pink-ball Test. The fans were seen having autographs signed by the players and also cheering for them as they trained hard for the Day-Night Test against Australia. Rohit Sharma, who missed the Perth Test, is expected to slot right back into India's playing XI for the 2nd Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah! Ace Batter Faces Star Pacer In Nets With Pink Ball Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Fans Show Up in Large Numbers for Attending India's Training Session

Whether at home or in another country, it's always a delight to see fans come down to cheer for #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳💙 Where are you supporting #TeamIndia from? ✍️👇 3 days to go for #AUSvINDOnStar 2nd Test 👉 FRI, 6th DEC, 8 AM only on Star Sports 1 | #ToughestRivalry #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1OXGNP9AWe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2024

