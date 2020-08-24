Veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma recently received the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, and congratulatory messages poured in for him from all around the world. Overwhelmed by the love of his fans, Rohit posted a video on Instagram and expressed gratitude to his well-wishers. The comment section of the post got filled in a jiffy as fans praised the Mumbai Indians for his gesture. However, when Yuvraj Singh came across the post, he showcased his cheeky sense of humour and trolled his former teammate. The 2011-World Cup winner took a hilarious dig at the Hitman's chubby cheeks which left the fans in splits. Rohit Sharma Shares Heart-Warming Message After Receiving Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Speaking of Rohit's heartfelt video, the 33-year-old dedicated his awards to his fans and also promised to bring many more laurels to the nation. "Thank you very much for your well wishes and support throughout the year. It's been a wonderful ride. To receive such a sporting honour in India is a great privilege and I am happy about it I owe this to you all, without your support this wouldn't have been possible," said India's limited-overs vice-captain. Rohit Sharma Receives Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award; Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Others Congratulate.

I promise to bring many more laurels to this country. Since we are social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all of you guys," he added.

View this post on Instagram Thank you for all your wishes and lots of love. A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Aug 22, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

While everyone was busy in praising Rohit, his close friend Yuvraj Singh made a hilarious comment. "It's amazing how u can talk while keeping gulab jamuns stuffed on each side of your mouth," wrote the former Indian all-rounder. Have a look.

Yuvraj Singh Trolls Rohit Sharma:

Meanwhile, Rohit's next assignment will get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he'll aim to guide Mumbai Indians to their fifth title. The marquee tournament will get underway in UAE on September 19.

