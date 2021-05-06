Pakistan will look to end the Zimbabwe tour on a high when the two sides meet in the 2nd Test match of the two-game series. The ZIM vs PAK 2nd Test will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on May 07, 2021 (Friday). Pakistan won the first Test match and will be aiming to complete a clean sweep and win the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Shoaib Malik Hits Out At Misbah-Ul-Haq And Pakistan Team Management After Batting Collapse Against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan were the dominant side in the opening Test and will be aiming to produce another similar display in this game as well. The visitors won the T20I series and will be aiming to win the Test leg as well. Babar Azam’s side were completely dominant in their previous Test series against South Africa, winning 2-1, while Zimbabwe faced Afghanistan in their previous Test series, which ended 1-1.

ZIM vs PAK, 2nd Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Brendon Taylor (ZIM) must be your keepers.

ZIM vs PAK, 2nd Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Babar Azam (PAK), Abid Ali (PAK), M Shumba (ZIM) must be the batsmen.

ZIM vs PAK, 2nd Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Fawad Alam (PAK), Faheem Ashraf (PAK) must be the all-rounders.

ZIM vs PAK, 2nd Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Hasan Ali (PAK), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), D Tiripano (ZIM), R Ngarava (ZIM) must be the bowlers.

Babar Azam (PAK) must be the captain of your ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team and Fawad Alam (PAK) can be named as the vice-captain.

