Daniel Ricciardo wins the Italian Grand Prix 2021 to register his first win since Monaco 2018 as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash with each other. Ricciardo's team-mate Lando Norris finishes second as McLaren take the top two spot with Valtteri Bottas taking the final podium place.

