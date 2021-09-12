Daniel Ricciardo wins the Italian Grand Prix 2021 to register his first win since Monaco 2018 as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crash with each other. Ricciardo's team-mate Lando Norris finishes second as McLaren take the top two spot with Valtteri Bottas taking the final podium place.

DANIEL RICCIARDO WINS! WOW! 🏁 It's his first victory since Monaco 2018, and his maiden podium for McLaren. Incredible!#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tQ8Ulg4SzL — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

