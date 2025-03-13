Mumbai, March 13: Kick Sauber have confirmed that Jonathan Wheatley will officially step into his role as Team Principal on April 1, 2025. The experienced motorsport professional, who spent nearly two decades as Red Bull’s Sporting Director, was announced in the position last August. However, the Swiss outfit had not previously disclosed an exact start date. Now, with his official tenure set to begin at the start of next month, Wheatley’s first race as Team Principal will be at the Japanese Grand Prix. He will work closely with Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer Mattia Binotto as the team gears up for a new era under Audi’s ownership from the 2026 season. F1 2025: Liam Lawson Ready To Embrace ‘Big Opportunity’ With Red Bull Formula One Team.

Wheatley’s journey in Formula 1 began in the early 1990s with Benetton, where he rose to the position of Chief Mechanic. Following the team’s transformation into Renault, he remained a key figure before joining Red Bull Racing in 2006. Over the years, he played a pivotal role in Red Bull’s success, helping secure six Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ Championships during his tenure.

Now, as he embarks on a fresh challenge, Wheatley will report directly to Gernot Dollner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG. The newly-structured leadership team will see him and Binotto as “jointly responsible for the success of the racing team,” as per the team’s official statement.

Reflecting on his departure from Red Bull and his upcoming journey with Sauber, Wheatley expressed both gratitude and excitement: “I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last 18 years and will leave with many fond memories,” he said. F1 2025: India’s Kush Maini Named As Test and Reserve Driver for Alpine Formula One Team.

“However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge. Also, I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project,” he added.

Wheatley’s arrival marks a significant milestone for Kick Sauber as they transition towards becoming Audi’s works team. The upcoming 2025 season will also see the team field an all-new driver lineup, with German veteran Nico Hulkenberg and rising Brazilian star Gabriel Bortoleto replacing Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

