New Delhi, Aug 16: FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to third-party interference. However the world governing body of football has enlisted several measures for lifting the ban from Indian football. FIFA believes that the Supreme court-appointed committee of administrators having a say in the running of Indian football as third party interference. FIFA, apparently not happy that the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has given voting rights to former players. This could be, perhaps, the immediate reason for banning Indian football. Centre Mentions AIFF Suspension by FIFA Before Supreme Court, Seeks Hearing on Wednesday.

On the third party interference FIFA said, "It's 'not a prudent idea' to have an equal number of eminent players alongside the state association representatives in the electoral college. The draft constitution submitted by the CoA to the Supreme Court states the electoral college will have representatives from 36 state associations and 36 eminent football players from all over India - 24 male and 12 female. The world body is okay with the executive committee having 25 per cent former players as Co-opted members." FIFA Suspends All India Football Federation (AIFF) Over Third Party Influences.

The bureau of the FIFA council has decided that the lifting of the suspension be subject to the following conditions and has enlisted several measures for repealing of ban:

The AIFF constitution to be revised in accordance with the requirements of FIFA and the AFC and to be approved by the AIFF general assembly without interference from any third party.

The AIFF to carry out the upcoming electoral process as per the statutory requirement and to hold its elections based on the pre-existing membership structure of AIFF.

Repeal of the CoA mandate in full.

The AIFF administration to be fully in charge of the AIFF's daily affairs.

An independent electoral committee to be elected by the AIFF general assembly to run the elections of a new executive committee.

Incidentally, Wednesday is the last date to file nominations for the AIFF president's post. Also, there will be a Supreme Court hearing in the ongoing matter on Wednesday.

Earlier the World football governing body FIFA said that its council "unanimously decided" to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF), meaning India will not be able to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, which was scheduled to take place in the country on October 11-30.

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," a FIFA statement said.

The world body said it was assessing the issue of the under-17s tournament, adding that it was having talks with India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and was "hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2022 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).